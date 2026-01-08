Gandhinagar, January 8: Somnath Temple is one of the foremost Jyotirlingas in the country, attracting nearly 1 crore pilgrims annually because of its timeless civilisational and spiritual significance. The centuries-old temple, attacked many times by foreign invaders, has reclaimed its glory and recognition over the years. Over the past two decades, it has entered 'A Suvarna Yug' (a golden age) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also the chairman of Shri Somnath Trust.

This modern resurgence is rooted in a rich and turbulent history, as 2026 also marks a millennium since Mahmud of Ghazni's attack on the temple in January 1026. A thousand years later, the Somnath temple stands as glorious as ever and is set to celebrate 75 years of its inauguration with the 'Somnath Swabhimaan Parv', commencing from today. Among India's Top 10 most searched destinations Today, Somnath features among India's top 10 most searched destinations. Its growing digital footprint mirrors its physical footfall, with social media impressions crossing 1.37 billion in 2025 alone, reflecting the temple's expanding reach among devotees across the world. PM Modi to Visit Somnath During Two-day Gujarat Tour; Temple Enters 'golden Age' of Revival.

Over the past two decades, Somnath has stood as a living example of faith. It reflects a quiet balance between tradition and progress, where the first Jyotirling continues to be part of everyday life for millions. Somnath: Faith, Footfall, and Grandeur The Somnath Temple shines in devotion and grandeur with 1,666 gold-plated kalash at the 'Shikhar' and 14,200 dhwajas reflecting perseverance, faith, and artistry of three generations.

About 98 lakh pilgrims visited the temple in 2020, and the devotees' footfall has remained steady at 92-97 lakhs annually through 2024. Rituals such as the Bilva Pooja have drawn 13.77 lakh devotees, with Maha Shivratri 2025 alone witnessing about 3.56 lakh worshippers. Also, the online booking and postal prasad ensure that Somnath's sanctity reaches devotees far beyond the temple. The Light and Sound Show, launched in 2003, has drawn over 10 lakh visitors in three years, transforming history into a nightly spectacle. The 2025 Vande Somnath Kala Mahotsav revived dance traditions dating back 1,500 years. Mukesh Ambani, Family Offer Prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

Increased connectivity makes Somnath, a global gateway To make the journey to Somnath easier and comfortable for pilgrims, the connectivity has been significantly upgraded. The Jetpur–Somnath four-lane highway, a Rs 828 crore project, now offers expressway efficiency, while the Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express has shortened the journey from Ahmedabad to Somnath into a semi-high-speed commute. Keshod Airport, once a relic of 2000, reopened in 2022, and the Rajkot International Airport, inaugurated in 2023, has turned Somnath into a global gateway.

