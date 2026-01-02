New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Somnath (Gujarat) [India], January 2 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani, on Friday offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

The Ambani family's visit to the sacred temple occurred early in the new year.

Earlier on December 30, Mukesh Ambani unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the conglomerate into an "AI-Native Deep-Tech Company," calling Artificial Intelligence "the most consequential technological development in human history" and urging employees to collectively shape India's AI-driven future.

In a manifesto addressed to over 600,000 Reliance employees and their families, Mukesh Ambani said that while the world has only seen "the tip of the iceberg" of AI's possibilities, the technology already holds the power to solve some of humanity's most complex challenges, if used wisely.

"It is our responsibility to contribute to the shaping of that future, for India and the rest of the world," Ambani stated, underlining Reliance's intent to play a leadership role in the next phase of India's technological transformation.

Ambani said Reliance's success in leading India's digital revolution has laid the foundation for the AI revolution, which the group now aims to lead with a clear national objective. "Our motto is clear: 'Affordable AI for every Indian, to transform every aspect of the economy and life in India.' This is the SANKALP (resolve) of Reliance," he wrote.

Reliance Foundation last month announced the results of its annual scholarship program on Saturday, on the eve of the 93rd birth anniversary of founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

For the 2025-26 academic cycle, the foundation selected 5,000 undergraduate and 100 postgraduate students to receive financial grants aimed at supporting their higher education.

Under this program, undergraduate scholars receive up to Rs 2 lakh, while postgraduate students receive Rs 6 lakh respectively.

According to a press release from Reliance Foundation, the selection represents a portion of a larger commitment made in 2022 by Chairperson Nita Ambani to award 50,000 scholarships over a period of ten years. To date, the organization has provided financial assistance to 33,471 students. The current group of 5,100 winners was chosen from a pool of over 1.25 lakh applicants across 15,544 institutes. (ANI)

