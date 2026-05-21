Suicide Bid in Bengaluru: Teen Rescued After Attempting To Jump From Fifth Floor Apartment in Ramamurthynagar (Watch Video)

Tension prevailed in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthynagar area on Thursday, May 21, after a 16-year-old girl allegedly attempted to end her life by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential apartment building. She was safely rescued following a joint operation by police and fire personnel.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11.30 am at an apartment complex in NRI Layout. The girl had reportedly climbed to the fifth floor and was shouting that she would die by suicide, causing panic among residents in the area. Bengaluru Family Mass Suicide Attempt: 2 Dead as Man Slits Throats of Mother, Sister, and Nephew.

Suicide Bid in Bengaluru

#Bengaluru: Two Good Samaritans, fire service personnel and policemen acted swiftly & saved a 16-year-old girl who was about to jump from the 5th floor of a building in NRI Layout, Ramamurthynagar. Cops are ascertaining what drove her to take the extreme step.@timesofindia pic.twitter.com/2NefoH8eUx — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) May 21, 2026

Local residents immediately contacted the 112 emergency helpline after noticing the situation. Responding quickly, Hoysala police personnel reached the spot and began efforts to prevent the girl from jumping.

With assistance from Fire and Emergency Services personnel, the rescue team managed to safely bring the teenager down from the building. Police said two Good Samaritans also assisted authorities during the rescue operation. Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old BTech Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor of Hostel Building.

After being rescued, the girl was administered first aid and later shifted to National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for further treatment and counselling. Authorities said the exact reason behind the suicide attempt has not yet been determined.

“The exact reason behind the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is on,” Ramamurthynagar police said. Police are currently speaking to family members and others connected to the girl to understand the circumstances that led to the incident. The swift response by residents, police personnel and fire service teams helped prevent a major tragedy in the busy residential neighbourhood.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).