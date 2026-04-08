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A 19-year-old engineering student died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a hostel building at a private college campus in Bengaluru's Yelahanka New Town in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 3 am, prompting an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the death. The deceased has been identified as Lakshya Mishra, a native of Ranchi. He had moved to Bengaluru to pursue higher education and was enrolled as a second-year BTech student at a private engineering college.

According to police officials, Mishra was staying in a hostel room on the ninth floor of the campus building at the time of the incident. Police said the incident took place at approximately 3 am. A security guard, alerted by a loud sound, rushed to the spot and found the student lying on the ground. Authorities were immediately informed, and a police team reached the campus soon after. ‘Couldn’t Live With Guilt’: Techie Dies by Suicide After 11-Month-Old Son Accidentally Drowns in Bucket in Bengaluru.

BTech Student Dies After Fall From Hostel Building in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old BTech second-year student died after jumping off the ninth floor of the hostel building in the premises of a private college campus in Yelahanka New Town police station limits in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Lakshya Mishra, a… pic.twitter.com/s7AK8li4Wx — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 8, 2026

The body was later shifted to Bowring Hospital for a postmortem examination. No Suicide Note, Probe Underway Officials from the Yelahanka New Town police station stated that no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from the hostel premises to establish a clearer sequence of events.

Preliminary findings suggest that Mishra was alone in his room at the time. His roommate, identified as Anish, had reportedly travelled to his hometown in Hyderabad three days prior to the incident. Bengaluru Family Mass Suicide Attempt: 2 Dead as Man Slits Throats of Mother, Sister, and Nephew.

Awaiting Family, Further Investigation Expected

Police said they are awaiting the arrival of the student’s parents from Ranchi before proceeding with further steps in the investigation. Authorities are also expected to speak with college officials and students as part of the inquiry. The exact reason behind the incident remains unclear, and officials have stated that all angles are being examined.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).