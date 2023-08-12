New Delhi, August 12: In a recent order, the Supreme Court has directed the state governments to timely provide funds for installation of CCTV cameras in district courts complexes. A bench comprising Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta noted that it is appalling that court premises in the national capital itself have witnessed at least three major incidents of gunfire.

The top court said that it is critical that judicial institutions take comprehensive steps to safeguard the well-being of all stakeholders. "Such incidents, that too in court premises, are deeply concerning and pose significant risks to the safety of not only judges but lawyers, court staff, litigants and the general public," it said. Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking a National Commission for Men and Framing Guidelines on Issue of Suicides by Married Men.

"Would not hope for the litigants who visit the temples of justice dwindle, if the very halls of justice lack the shield of security? How can the litigants secure justice for them when those entrusted to render justice are themselves insecure?" the bench asked in its order.

The Supreme Court emphasised that the installation of CCTV cameras should be an integral part of the construction project of courts. In the set of new guidelines, it said that security measures at entry-exit points within court complexes should be secured by constant monitoring. Rs 2000 Note Exchange Guidelines: Supreme Court Seeks Report From Registry on Urgent Listing of Plea Challenging RBI Decision on Rs 2000 Currency Notes Without Any Requisition Slip and ID Proof.

It asked the state governments to ensure that emergency measures like ambulances, medical facilities and firefighting services are immediately available within court complexes. It directed timely implementation of security plan at the district level courts, including courts in outlying areas.

The security plan proposes for setting up of permanent Court Security Units in each complex, like strength of armed or unarmed personnel, etc. The Supreme Court was considering a contempt proceeding which alleged non-compliance of its earlier directions relating to installation of CCTV cameras in court complexes.

In July 2021, an Additional Sessions Judge posted at Dhanbad in Jharkhand was crushed to death allegedly by an auto-rickshaw while taking a morning walk. The apex court sought a preliminary action-taken reports through the High Courts by October 10.

