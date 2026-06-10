Surat Latest News Today on June 10th, 2026: PM Modi Projects, Demolition Row & Septic Tank Deaths

Surat, June 10: Surat is abuzz with significant developments and ongoing concerns today, June 10th, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a host of new projects aimed at bolstering the city's infrastructure and green initiatives. Meanwhile, a major controversy continues to unfold regarding the demolition of nearly 100 homes, with no agency taking responsibility, and the National Human Rights Commission has taken serious note of the tragic deaths of four workers in a septic tank incident. The city also celebrates its official recognition as India's Diamond Capital.

Top Stories

Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Over ₹18,800 Crore in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects totaling over ₹18,800 crore in Surat on June 9th. The projects aim to bolster Surat's infrastructure and green initiatives, with the Prime Minister emphasizing the city's progress in cleanliness. He also reviewed key defence projects at the L&T Armed Systems Complex in Surat.

Surat Demolition Row Deepens as No Agency Claims Responsibility for Razed Homes

A significant controversy has erupted in Surat's Nasirnagar, Katargam area, after nearly 100 homes were reportedly demolished with municipal and police presence, yet no government agency has accepted responsibility for the action. The incident, which occurred around June 9th, has led to protests from residents, who have since approached the Gujarat High Court. Investigations are reportedly raising concerns over the conduct and accountability of the Special Operations Group (SOG).

NHRC Takes Cognizance of Four Septic Tank Worker Deaths in Surat

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the tragic deaths of four workers who died on June 7th, 2026, while cleaning a septic tank at a jewellery manufacturing unit in Surat. The workers reportedly lacked proper safety protocols. The NHRC has issued notices to the Gujarat Chief Secretary and the Surat Police Commissioner, seeking detailed reports on the incident.

Surat Recognized as India's Diamond Capital

Surat has officially been recognized as the Diamond Capital of India, a status attributed to its highly skilled artisans, competitive processing costs, and extensive trading networks. The city has transformed into a global hub for diamond cutting and polishing, solidifying its position in the international gem industry.

Business & Economy

Surat Sees Reduction in Flight Services on Key Routes Due to Lower Demand

Several airlines are reducing flight frequencies from Surat, with Air India Express notably suspending its Bengaluru route. These changes, reported on June 10th, are a direct response to lower passenger demand on multiple key routes, impacting connectivity from the city's airport.

SATCON Regional 2026 Concludes in Surat, Championing Sustainability and Vegetarianism

Sattvik Certifications successfully organized SATCON Regional 2026 in Surat on June 9th, bringing together industry leaders to discuss crucial topics such as the future of vegetarianism, sustainability, food safety, and responsible business growth. The event highlighted Gujarat's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to ethical practices.

Surat CA Association Requests Doubling of Guidance Note Applicability Limit

The Chartered Accountants Association Surat (CAAS) has formally requested the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to increase the mandatory applicability threshold for the Guidance Note on Financial Statements of Non-Corporate Entities (NCEs) and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore. This request, made on June 10th, aims to align the limit with the Income-tax Act's enhanced tax audit threshold.

Surat Gold Trade Sees Significant Decline Amid Rising Prices and Import Duty

Surat's gold trade has experienced a substantial decline, reportedly by 80%, attributed to rising inflation, increased import duties, and appeals from the Prime Minister. This shift, observed around June 9th, has led many investors to turn towards the share market instead.

Crime & Safety

Ten Rescued After Fire Breaks Out in Surat Residential Building

On June 9th, at least ten individuals, including children, were successfully rescued after a fire erupted at a garment shop located on the ground floor of a five-storey residential building in Surat's Rani Talav area. Emergency services responded swiftly to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of residents.

Man Allegedly Murders Nephew in Surat

A tragic incident occurred in Surat on June 9th, where a man reportedly murdered his nephew, inflicting six stab wounds. Police are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the violent event.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms Expected in Surat Today, Highs Near 36°C

Surat is experiencing thunderstorms today, with current temperatures around 32.1°C. The forecast for June 10th indicates continued thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 28°C to 36°C. Residents are advised to take precautions for wet weather and stay hydrated.

Weather: Thunderstorm — 32.1°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 28°C – 36°C.

Surat Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Surat navigates these diverse challenges and celebrates its economic milestones, residents and authorities alike are focused on accountability and future growth. The coming days will likely see further developments in the demolition inquiry and the NHRC's investigation, alongside continued efforts to enhance the city's infrastructure and maintain its status as a global diamond hub.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).