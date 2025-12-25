Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Surat, December 25: On Christmas Day, a man in Surat, Gujarat, experienced a life-altering incident when he slipped from the 10th floor of a residential building but miraculously survived after getting caught on an 8th-floor window grill. The dramatic event, which unfolded in broad daylight, quickly drew onlookers and emergency services, culminating in a successful rescue operation that has since captured widespread attention.

The Harrowing Incident

The incident occurred on December 25th at a multi-story residential complex in Surat. Reports indicate the man, whose identity has not been publicly released, was on the 10th floor when he reportedly lost his footing and fell. His descent was abruptly halted two floors below, where he became entangled and stuck on an external window grill of an 8th-floor apartment.

Eyewitnesses described a tense scene as the man hung precariously, prompting immediate calls to emergency services. Videos circulating on social media show the individual suspended several stories above ground, with residents and passersby looking on in horror and disbelief.

Man Falls From 10th Floor of Building

Surat, Gujarat: An elderly man fell from the 10th floor of a building in Jahangirabad but got stuck on the 8th-floor railing and was safely rescued by the Fire Brigade. ( Source : Surat Fire Brigade) pic.twitter.com/SMEgKWpht7 — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2025

Swift Rescue Operation

Upon receiving the alert, local fire department personnel and police swiftly arrived at the scene. Rescue teams immediately began assessing the precarious situation, devising a strategy to safely retrieve the trapped individual. Firefighters reportedly utilized specialized equipment, including extended ladders and ropes, while coordinating efforts with residents of the 8th-floor apartment.

After a tense operation lasting several minutes, rescuers were able to secure the man and carefully bring him to safety. He was reportedly conscious throughout the ordeal and was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, though initial reports suggest he sustained no life-threatening injuries.

Community Reaction and Safety Context

The incident has sparked discussions regarding safety measures in high-rise residential buildings, particularly concerning balconies and window installations.

Authorities often advise residents of multi-story buildings to exercise caution, especially when near edges or performing tasks at height. While window grills primarily serve security purposes, in this rare instance, one inadvertently prevented a potentially fatal fall, highlighting an unexpected aspect of building safety.

