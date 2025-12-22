Mumbai, December 22: After "19 minute 34 second" video, another "MMS leak" clip has taken social media by storm. The new "MMS video", apparently recorded in a CCTV camera onboard the Namo Bharat Delhi-Meerut RRTS train, shows a couple engaging in sex while travelling. Authorities have launched an inquiry to identify the couple after their sex video from the RRTS train went viral on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

The viral video shows a man and a woman, the latter reportedly in a uniform, engaging in sexual acts as the Delhi-Meerut RRTS train approached the Modinagar (North) station. Announcement made for passengers can be heard in the background, while a third passenger is seen seated two rows behind the couple. The incident occurred on November 24. It appears someone recorded the output feed from the train cameras on a mobile phone and leaked the video on social media. Payal Gaming Viral Video Real or Deepfake? Gamer Payal Dhare Issues Statement on ‘MMS Leak’ Controversy, Says ‘It’s Not Me’.

Screenshot From RRTS Train Couple Video

RRTS Train Couple Sex Video (Photo Credits: X/@howdy_guddu)

Probe Launched Into RRTS Train 'MMS Video Leak'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), confirmed that a probe has been launched into the incident. "The videos were from last month (November); an investigation has been initiated and some action has also been taken. We are also in the process of taking up drives to make people more aware," the official was quoted as saying. The official further said that no staff members were involved. Viral Video Instagram Couple 19 Minutes MMS Leak: Did the Girl Really Die by Suicide? Here’s What Fact-Check Reports Reveal (Watch).

Though no complaint has been lodged, senior Ghaziabad police officials have directed the local station house officer (SHO) to look into the matter and coordinate with officials of the NCRTC.

‘19 Minute’ Viral Video

The RRTS train video incident follows the viral "19-minute 34-second" video trend, which later mutated into a generalized "MMS" search trend. The viral "19-minute 34-second" term originally began with the alleged leaked private footage of a Bengali Instagram couple, Sofik SK and Sonali Dustu. Exploiting this curiosity, bad actors began mislabeling the clip to target high-profile creators, most notably Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) and Meghalaya influencer Sweet Zannat.

