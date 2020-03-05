Tahir Hussain, Suspended AAP Leader, Surrenders Before Delhi Court In IB Official Ankit Sharma's Murder Case

Tahir Hussain (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, March 5: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday surrendered at a Delhi court. Hussain has been accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma. The IB official's body was recovered from a drain in Jaffarabad in North East Delhi, one of the worst-hit in last week's violence. Delhi Violence: Tahir Hussain, Expelled AAP Councillor, Finds Mention in Two More FIRs Related to Violence.

Hussain had earlier informed media that he would surrender before the court today. He surrendered in the court of judge Vishal Ahuja, following which Delhi police took him into custody. In an interview to India Today, he declined all charges and claimed to be "innocent". Tahir Hussain, Expelled AAP Councillor, Moves Anticipatory Bail Before Delhi Court in IB Staffer Ankit Sharma's Murder Case.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain surrenders before Court. Hussain through his lawyer Mukesh Kalia had moved a surrender plea before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/0h8pej18VW — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

"I worked to stop violence, I'm innocent. I stopped people from climbing up my building. On February 24, police conducted a search of my building and moved us out from there. Later, we shifted to a safe location," he said.

Ankit Sharma had gone missing on Tuesday. His family said that he was picked by a mob on his way home to work. His body was found the next day with multiple stab wounds. Victim's father had accused Tahir Hussain of the murder.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra also accused Hussain of murder. He was charged with murder and arson and was suspended from AAP.