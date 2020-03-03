Delhi Violence: Tahir Hussain, Expelled AAP Councillor, Moves Anticipatory Bail Before Delhi Court in IB Staffer Ankit Sharma's Murder Case

Tahir Hussain (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 3: Expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain, on Tuesday moved an anticipatory bail application before a Delhi court. District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain of Karkardooma court will hear his application on Wednesday. Hussain has been booked in the murder case of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during violence erupted North East Delhi last week. Delhi's ruling AAP had then suspended him for his alleged involvement in the violence. Delhi Police Making Efforts to Arrest Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain: MS Randhawa.

Sharma’s family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. However, Hussain rejected the allegation. According to the councillor, he and his family members had moved away from their home on February 24 for their safety. Hussain's house has come under the scanner after a number of videos on social media showed over 100 to 150 people pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and acid during the Delhi Violence. Tahir Hussain, AAP Councillor, Named in Delhi Police's FIR in IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Murder Case.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said that attempts are being made to arrest the AAP councillor. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said, “There are some media reports that Tahir Hussain (expelled AAP Councillor) was rescued by police. The fact is that on February 24 night we received information that a Councillor is trapped and surrounded but when police checked he was found at his home.” he added, “Police are conducting raids and trying to arrest him as soon as possible.” Tahir Hussain, AAP Councillor Accused in IB Official Ankit Sharma's Murder, Suspended From Party's Primary Membership.

On February 26, when IB officer Ankit Sharma's body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area of Delhi. The FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station based on the complaint of Sharma's father, Ravinder Kumar. Hussain was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 (punishment for murder) and Section 201 (disappearance of evidence). At least 47 people were reported dead in the Delhi Violence.