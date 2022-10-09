Chennai, October 9: In an unfortunate incident, a 37-year-old man died after his bike fell in a pit allegedly dug for the installation of cables by a private telecom company in Madurantakam near Chengalpet on Thursday night. The man died in hospital due to excessive bleeding.

Friends and family of the deceased, Naseer, 37, staged a flash protest on the Chennai-Tiruchi national highway near Pavinjur village near Madurantakam on Friday demanding action against the telecom company, reported TOI.

The protesters dispersed after the police promised to take legal action against those responsible.

Police said Naseer, a cook, was returning home around 9.30 pm on Thursday when he fell in the trench. There was no barricade or warning sign at the spot.

In this impact, Naseer suffered a severe head injury. Some passers-by took Naseer to the government hospital in Chengalpet, where doctors said he died because of excessive bleeding.

Naseer's family demanded strict action against the contractor and the telecom operator for failing to erect barricades and sign boards. Police said rain the area had made things worse.



