A shocking incident took place in Ambarnath where a school bus carrying students overturned. The accident which took place in Ambernath East's Green City complex was caught on CCTV. A private mini school bus carrying the students of Rotary School of Ambernath arrived at the Green City Complex around 7:57 on Monday morning. When the bus driver tried to reverse the bus on the ramp in front of a building, the driver lost control of the school bus and the bus overturned. The viral video shows parents rushing towards the overturned bus and rescuing the children.

