Mumbai, October 8: An elderly man died after he fell trying to board a bus near Nair hospital in Mumbai Central. The senior citizen slipped as the bus took off and his hand and leg came under the tyre. The 60-year-old was admitted to hospital with grievous injuries on Thursday evening but he was declared dead on Friday morning.

Former BMC Opposition leader Ravi Raja (Congress) alleged that It is a serious case as the bus was being driven carelessly by a driver appointed by a private agency on wet lease and demanded a detailed inquiry into the unfortunate incident.

TOI quoted Raja as saying that Haroon Shaikh was trying to catch the bus at the Nair hospital bus stop. Since the bus had already started before he could enter, he slipped and came in contact with the left rear tyre. It is sad that the man was rushed to hospital but was later declared dead. Chennai: Robber Falls From Moving Train While Trying to Snatch Passenger's Mobile, Loses Leg

He further said that he had come across such instances of negligent driving by drivers appointed for wet lease buses. He demanded the BEST administration should conduct training for them on road safety and driving skills. Chennai Shocker: Man Kills Self Minutes After Son Dies By Suicide Over Mobile in Kundrathur

A senior BEST official said the department will issue notice to the wet lease operator to discipline its drivers. They are probing the incident. Agripada police filed a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).