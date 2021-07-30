Coimbatore, July 30: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was allegedly thrashed to death by a biker in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. The spat reportedly broke out as the elderly man scolded the biker for continuous honking. The incident took place when the 72-year-old man was on his evening walk on Vellalore Road on Wednesday evening. The man was admitted to a hospital, where he breathed his last on Thursday. Mumbai Road Rage Video: Man Rams His Autorickshaw Into Bike After Heated Argument With Biker.

The deceased has been identified as Ponnusamy. He was a resident of Podanur. According to a report published in The Times of India, around 7 pm on Wednesday, when Ponnusamy confronted Biker Siva for honking continuously and almost hitting him with his vehicle, he got down from his bike and slapped the old man and pushed him down. At the time of the incident, the biker’s wife was also travelling with him. Delhi Man Thrashed After Road Rage Incident in Punjabi Bagh, Watch Shocking Video.

According to the police, Siva also kicked the deceased and warned him of dire consequences. He then fled from the spot. The old man’s son Marudhachalam reached the spot after getting information. She shifted his father to a private hospital at Sundarpuram. Two Men Beaten Up in Suspected Road Rage Case in Delhi.

The biker is the son-in-law of the victim’s neighbour. A case has been registered against Siva under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have started an investigation into the matter. The accused is still absconding. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the biker.

