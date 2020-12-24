Mumbai, December 24: A driver of an autorickshaw rammed his vehicle into a bike after a heated argument with the biker. The incident took place on a busy road in Mumbai's Govandi area on December 17. The accused autorickshaw driver, identified as Salman Sayyed, was arrested on Thursday after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The biker, Kishor Kardak, survived the hit from the autorickshaw and sustained minor injuries. Mumbai Man, Seen Performing Handstand on High-Rise Building in Viral Video, Arrested by Police.

In the vide, Kishor Kardak is seen having an argument with Salman Sayyed at a signal. Kardak is heard hurling abuses at him and even tries to hit him. When the signal turns green, the biker leaves. The autorickshaw driver follows him, rams the auto into his bike and drives away. Kardak falls on the road, as people gathered to help him. After the video emerged police tracked down the autorickshaw driver with the help of the vehicle's number and arrested him. Mumbai Road Rage: Cab Driver Beaten To Death By Motorists For Overtaking.

Mumbai Road Rage Video: Man Rams His Autorickshaw Into Bike

@MumbaiRTO @mumbaitraffic @MumbaiPolice @abpmajhatv @vaibhavparab21 Incident at CMLR a week ago. Bikers life is at risk around Shivaji Nagar -Deonar-Bainganwadi area. Strict action needs to be taken to these idiot auto drivers. pic.twitter.com/ELvCBeCG8f — Sachin Sahane (@sachinsahane) December 24, 2020

Police have registered an FIR against Sayyed under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 279 (rash and negligence driving) of the Indian Penal Code. While the complainant, Kardak, fell off this bike, he did not sustain any major injury, an official said.

