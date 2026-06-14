Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Today: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in State’s Delta Districts; Chennai Temperature Likely To Touch 39 Degrees

Chennai, June 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu’s delta region on Sunday, while several other districts are likely to witness moderate showers under the influence of an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the northern coastal parts of the state. According to the weather department, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the day. Strong winds with speeds of up to 50 kmph may accompany the rain in isolated areas, officials said.

The prevailing weather system is expected to trigger rainfall activity across several parts of the state. Moderate rainfall has been forecast in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts. Similar conditions are likely in Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukkottai districts, besides the Union Territory of Puducherry. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Afternoon Rain Showers Expected, High of 37°C.

Meteorologists said the atmospheric circulation over the northern coastal belt continues to draw moisture into the region, creating favourable conditions for rainfall. The system is likely to sustain wet weather over the delta and adjoining districts through the day. In contrast to the expected rainfall in many districts, Chennai and its suburbs are likely to experience hot and humid conditions.

The weather department has forecast that temperatures in parts of the city could rise to around 39 degrees Celsius. However, residents may also receive some relief from the heat, as moderate rain is expected at a few places in Chennai and neighbouring suburban areas later in the day. Monsoon 2026: Where Are the Rains? Uneven Advance Leaves Mumbai, Gujarat Waiting.

The combination of high temperatures and moisture-laden winds is likely to result in uncomfortable weather conditions across the city. Authorities have advised people living in districts expected to receive heavy rainfall to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying areas that could be vulnerable to water-logging. Residents have also been urged to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and strong winds.

With the southwest monsoon remaining active and local weather systems continuing to influence conditions over Tamil Nadu, officials are closely monitoring the situation. The public has been advised to stay updated through official weather bulletins and alerts issued by the IMD. The forecast comes as several parts of the state have witnessed intermittent rainfall in recent days, providing relief from the summer heat while also raising concerns over localised flooding in vulnerable areas.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).