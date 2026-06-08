Tata Consultancy Services Stock Update: Shares of TCS Slip Amid Tech Weakness

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares are trading lower in early Monday trade, currently at INR 2,160.90, down -1.73 per cent from its previous close of INR 2,198.90. The stock opened at INR 2,170.00, touched an intraday high of INR 2,170.00, and dipped to a low of INR 2,144.10, indicating selling pressure from the open. Volume remains subdued with 1,533,495 shares traded so far, suggesting a lack of strong buying conviction to counter the downturn.

TCS – Stock Updates as of (9:53AM, 08 Jun 2026) LTP ₹2,160.90 Open ₹2,170.00 High ₹2,170.00 Low ₹2,144.10 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,533,495 % Chg -1.73%

52-Week Context of Tata Consultancy Services

With 52-week high and low data currently unavailable, TCS's present slide cannot be directly benchmarked against its annual extremes. However, the stock has seen significant volatility in recent sessions, with a sharp 8 per cent drop recorded on June 3, 2026, which was its steepest single-day decline since March 2020. This followed a strong 7 per cent surge just a day earlier, on June 2, 2026, fueled by optimism surrounding AI opportunities and attractive valuations. Today's move extends this pattern of significant short-term fluctuations, highlighting an ongoing period of uncertainty for the IT bellwether. Will Stock Market Crash Today, June 8, 2026?

Latest Developments on Tata Consultancy Services

The current downward trajectory for TCS appears to be driven by a confluence of broader market and sector-specific headwinds. The Indian IT sector, including major players like TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro, is squarely in focus as the Nasdaq tumbles, impacting global technology sentiment. Adding to the cautious mood are escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, contributing to an overall cautious to negative market sentiment in the near term. Reliance Industries Stock Update: Share Price Dips Below 52-Week Low.

Just yesterday, June 7, 2026, market experts issued warnings regarding TCS, advising short-term investors to consider exiting on pullbacks, citing a weak technical setup and potential for further downside. While long-term investors were suggested to remain invested, such analyst commentary often weighs on intraday performance. Furthermore, the Nifty IT index was already projected to be cautiously bearish for Monday, June 8, 2026, with Wipro's post-buyback selling and Infosys's weakness adding to sector pressure, alongside the critical influence of overnight Nasdaq performance. The broader narrative around AI's impact on Indian IT's organic growth, as highlighted by a recent Kotak Securities report noting USD 7.1 billion in acquisitions amidst "AI killing organic growth," continues to present a structural challenge for the sector. Although TCS announced a strategic AI-led IT transformation partnership with Nokian Tyres on June 4, 2026, and scaled Microsoft 365 Copilot to over 100,000 employees on June 3, 2026, these positive developments are currently being overshadowed by the prevailing negative market sentiment and sector-wide pressures.

Investors will be closely watching for any signs of de-escalation in geopolitical tensions and a rebound in global tech indices like the Nasdaq for potential cues for TCS. Technical support levels around the day's low will be crucial to monitor for the remainder of the trading session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).