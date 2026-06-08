Reliance Industries Stock Update: RELIANCE Share Price Dips Below 52-Week Low

Reliance Industries (RELIANCE) is currently trading lower on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with its share price at INR 1,277.10. The stock opened the session at INR 1,277.00, marking an immediate dip from its previous close of INR 1,291.00. Intraday trading has seen the stock fluctuate within a narrow range, hitting a high of INR 1,281.50 and a low of INR 1,273.50. This represents a decline of -1.08 per cent from its last closing price. Volume for the session currently stands at 2,099,408 shares, appearing subdued compared to the higher trading volumes observed in recent sessions.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:40AM, 08 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,277.10 Open ₹1,277.00 High ₹1,281.50 Low ₹1,273.50 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 2,099,408 % Chg -1.08%

52-Week Context of Reliance Industries

Today's move places Reliance Industries precariously close to its 52-week low. The stock's 52-week high stands at INR 1,611.80, achieved on January 5, 2026, while its 52-week low is INR 1,288.00. Trading at INR 1,277.10, the stock has now breached its recent 52-week low and is exploring new territory for its annual range. This downtrend reflects a challenging period for the conglomerate, with the share price having declined by 10.57% over the last year and 16.2 per cent over the past six months. Will Stock Market Crash Today, June 8, 2026?

Latest Developments

The primary driver behind today's downward pressure on Reliance Industries appears to be the stock trading ex-dividend. Reliance Industries had set June 5, 2026, as the record date for its final dividend of INR 6 per share for the financial year 2026. This made June 4, 2026, the last day for investors to purchase shares and be eligible for the dividend payout. The typical ex-dividend adjustment in share price often accounts for the dividend amount, and the current decline reflects this market dynamic.

Beyond the ex-dividend effect, recent corporate developments include institutional investor engagements. Reliance Industries had an "Update On Institutional Investors' Meeting - Citi India Conference 2026" on June 5, 2026, and an "Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation" on June 4, 2026. While these are routine interactions, any specific commentary or outlook shared during these meets could influence sentiment, though no immediate adverse announcements from these events have been widely reported. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 8, 2026: Wipro, Anant Raj, Ola Electric Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Furthermore, the company's Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) segment has faced challenges, with a reported 4% decline in the current quarter's performance. Broader sector news also noted a decline in fuel exports to 930,000 barrels per day in May, marking the lowest since 2022, which could add pressure to the O2C division. The company's Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit had also slipped by 8.9 per cent year-on-year to INR 20,589 crore, as announced in late April 2026.

Market Outlook

Investors will be closely watching for any fresh corporate announcements or analyst commentary that could provide further direction for Reliance Industries during the remainder of the trading session. The stock's ability to recover from its current levels and move away from its 52-week low will be a key indicator to monitor.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).