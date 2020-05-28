Telangana: 3-Year-Old Boy, Dies After Falling Into 120 Feet Open Borewell in Medak District

3-Year-Old boy died in Telangana's Medak district after falling into a borewell (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hyderabad, May 28; In a tragic incident, a three-year-old child died in Medak district of Telangana after falling into a 120-feet deep borewell. The fell into the newly dug borewell on Wednesday night. Authorities launched a massive rescue operation in the Podchanpalli area of the district to save boy’s life, but failed to do so as his body was recovered on Thursday morning. The bot’s body was found 17 feet deep inside the borewell. The boy was identified as Sai Vardhan. Punjab Toddler Fatehveer Singh Trapped in 150-Feet Deep Borewell for Over 76 Hours, Rescuers Close to Child.

Collector, Medak, K Dharma Reddy said, “There were three borewells dug without permission. Necessary action will be taken.” According to reports, the incident took place at around 5 pm in an agriculture field located in Papannapet mandal of the district when the boy was walking with his grandfather and father, a senior police official told PTI over the phone. An NDRF team also reached the spot. The boy was supplied oxygen to the 120 feet open borewell. Tamil Nadu: 2-Year-Old Sujith Wilson Falls into 25-Feet Deep Borewell, Rescue Ops Underway in Nadukattupatti.

ANI's Tweet:

Telangana: Body of the 3-year-old boy Sai Vardhan, who fell into a borewell y'day in Medak, found 17 feet deep inside it. His body has been taken to a hospital. Collector, Medak, K Dharma Reddy says, "There were 3 borewells dug without permission. Necessary action will be taken." https://t.co/L8xb4nYPTv pic.twitter.com/Wvz3bFKD3L — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Earth excavation machines were also pressed into service to dig around it. According to a report published in India Today, even Tamil Nadu government offered help to Medak district authorities as similar incident happened in Trichy also some time back, and the child was rescued that time.

Initially, when the family members came to know that the child had fallen into the borewell, they tried to pull him up with the help of a sari, but failed. The family of the child dug three borewells on Tuesday night to find water for their fields. The borewell into which the child fell was among these three. However, none of them yielded any water.