Karimnagar, September 14: A man was murdered, and his body was set on fire in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Sunday. The man was bludgeoned to death allegedly over sexual rivalry. Two main accused have been are absconding. However, the police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder. The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old S Santosh.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the victim received a phone call on Sunday, after which he left his home in Vilasagar village at around 6 pm. After Santosh did not come home till late at night, the family began searching for him. In the morning, the 39-year-old man’s bike was found parked near a road at Venkateshwarpally near Vilasagar.

As per the media report, Santosh’s body was found almost half a kilometre away from the road in an open field. His body was half burnt and was in flames. “Santosh was bludgeoned to death, and his body was later set ablaze,” reported TOI quoting Karimnagar commissioner V Satyanarayana as saying.

The deceased’s partially burnt mobile phone was recovered near his body. However, his second cellphone was missing, the police said. Notably, Santosh was a TRS supporter as the Huzurabad constituency, under which the area falls, is Telangana’s political hotbed. Six police teams have reportedly been formed. The arrested suspect, during the questioning, revealed that the reason for the murder was sexual jealousy. The body has been sent for postmortem. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the two main accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).