Hyderabad, March 18: A 20-year-old YouTuber, who was three months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her husband on Tuesday in Telangana’s Jagtial. Local police report that the victim was both strangled and stabbed following a domestic dispute over dowry. The suspect, identified as her husband, was apprehended shortly after the incident and is currently the prime suspect in what authorities are investigating as a dowry-related killing.

The victim had recently gained a significant following online, having shared news of her pregnancy with her subscribers just a month prior to the attack. According to family members, the couple had been experiencing frequent horizontal conflicts regarding demands for additional dowry since their marriage nearly two years ago. The brutal nature of the crime has shocked the local community and sparked renewed discussions regarding the safety of women and the persistence of dowry harassment. Telangana Shocker: Debt-Ridden Man Arrested for Killing 3 Daughters by Throwing Them Into Kamareddy Lake.

Pregnant YouTuber Stabbed to Death by Husband in Telangana's Jagtial

According to the police FIR, the altercation escalated late Tuesday evening at the couple's residence. Neighbours reported hearing loud arguments before the suspect fled the premises. When family members reached the house, they discovered the victim unresponsive with multiple injuries.

Preliminary medical examinations confirmed that the victim sustained fatal stab wounds in addition to signs of manual strangulation. The police have recovered a sharp object from the scene, believed to be the murder weapon, which has been sent for forensic analysis. Telangana Shocker: Man Sets Ablaze Wife, Father-in-Law; Probe Underway.

The victim’s parents have formally accused the husband and his immediate family of persistent harassment. They alleged that despite providing a substantial dowry at the time of the wedding, the husband continued to demand more cash and gold to fund his personal ventures.

Investigation officers stated that the victim had previously mentioned these pressures to her close friends, though no formal police complaint had been lodged prior to the murder. The authorities are now examining bank records and digital communications to establish a pattern of financial coercion.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).