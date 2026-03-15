Mumbai, March 15: A late-night raid by the Telangana police on the farmhouse of former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy (Rohith Reddy) has led to the detention of several high-profile individuals, including a sitting Member of Parliament. The operation, conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), resulted in the seizure of suspected narcotics and reports of a firearm being discharged as officers entered the premises.

Unauthorised Party and Gunfire at Pilot Rohit Reddy (Rohith Reddy) Farmhouse

The raid took place at approximately 9:30 PM on Saturday, March 14, in Moinabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Acting on intelligence regarding an unauthorised gathering, police moved in to secure the property. Mass Dog Killing in Telangana: Nearly 100 Stray Dogs Allegedly Poisoned in Mancherial’s Kishtapur Village; FIR Filed Against Sarpanch.

According to Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam, a Delhi-based real estate businessman, identified as Namit Sharma, allegedly fired a round from a handgun upon the arrival of the police. Investigators confirmed the weapon belongs to Ritesh Reddy, the younger brother of the former MLA, and is legally licensed; however, it was being handled by Sharma at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

Narcotics Seizure and Drug Testing

During a search of the farmhouse, officers recovered two grams of a "white powder" suspected to be cocaine or another synthetic drug. A total of ten people were present at the scene, including public representatives and prominent business figures. Police subjected the attendees to on-site drug screenings. Five individuals tested positive for drug consumption:

Pilot Rohit Reddy (Former BRS MLA)

Namit Sharma (Businessman)

Ritesh Reddy (Brother of Pilot Rohit Reddy)

Kaushik Ravi

Arjun Reddy

Also present at the gathering was Putta Mahesh Kumar, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP representing Eluru. While the MP was detained along with the others for questioning, police have not indicated that he was among those who tested positive in the initial screening. The 10 people present at the farmhouse during the raid included former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, TDP Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Ritesh Reddy, Namit Mishra, M Ramesh, Shravan Kumar, Vijay Krishna, Ravi, and Arjun Reddy.

Investigation and Next Steps

Authorities have sent blood and urine samples to a forensic laboratory for secondary confirmation. "For further investigation, all of them have been sent for additional sample tests. After receiving the complete reports, legal action will be taken accordingly," DCP Gautam stated. Police are currently investigating the source of the drugs and whether the farmhouse was being used regularly for such gatherings. Charges related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act are expected to be filed pending the final laboratory results. Telangana Accident: Speeding Truck Rams 2-Wheeler Near Shamshabad, 2 Students From Bihar Killed While Heading for Exam.

This incident follows an intensified campaign by the Telangana government to curb drug abuse and high-profile "farmhouse parties" involving influential personalities. Pilot Rohit Reddy, who previously represented the Tandur constituency, has faced legal scrutiny in the past, most notably as the primary complainant in the 2022 "MLA Poaching Case." This latest development is expected to trigger significant political reactions across the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).