Nirmal, November 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress as carbon copies of each other and remarked that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is a "Congressi" in thought and approach. Addressing an election rally here, he claimed that the BJP is the only alternative to the 'misrule' of BRS in Telangana. The Prime Minister said that the BJP was fighting 'Sultan Shahi' of Congress and 'Nizam Shahi' of BRS.

"Every vote for Congress will go to BRS and strengthen family rule, corruption and appeasement," he said while urging people to reject both the parties. Exuding confidence that BJP will come to power at the Centre for a third term next year, he said if Telangana votes BJP to power, a double-engine government can speed up the development of the state. PM Narendra Modi Blesses Young Girl Dressed as 'Bharat Mata' at Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Rally (Watch Videos).

Telangana Assembly Election 2023

#WATCH | Nirmal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "BRS has given you nothing except betrayal. Telangana is in debt of thousands of crores of rupees. Today, Telangana is known for the irrigation scams...KCR does not care for your future. KCR only cares for his own children &…

Modi alleged that both Congress and BRS are against social justice. He said the Congress never allowed SC, ST and OBC leaders to grow while KCR promised that a Dalit will be made chief minister. Alleging that BRS has not given anything to people of Telangana except betrayal, he said Telangana was neck- deep in debts of thousands of crores.

"Telangana is identified today by irrigation scams of thousands of crores," he said. He also alleged that KCR insulted BR Ambedkar and the Constitution by talking of amending the Constitution. Modi also dubbed KCR a 'farmhouse CM'.

"KCR has shifted to his farmhouse by handing over the steering of his car to some other party," he said. The BJP leader alleged that KCR was not bothered about the future of children of people but he was concerned about the future of his own children and family. Assembly Election 2023: INDIA Alliance Will Be Wiped Out in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Do you want a CM who does not meet people and who does not go to secretariat. Does Telangana need a farmhouse CM," he asked in Telugu. PM Modi alleged that BRS brought appeasement politics even in technology. "Will now there be IT parks on the basis of religion? Is it the respect you have for the Indian constitution?" he asked, apparently referring to the promise by KCR to develop an IT Park exclusively for minority youth.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed an election rally at Toopran in Gajwel constituency where BJP's Eatala Rajender is contesting against KCR. He said KCR was contesting from two seats he feared defeat at the hands of Rajender in Gajwel. The Prime Minister claimed that KCR betrayed unemployed youth by failing to fulfil his promise to give them jobs.

The question paper leak of Group-I and other recruitment exams destroyed their future. He said KCR promised water to farmers but in the name of irrigation schemes he indulged in scams. "Before formation of the state he said he would work for the people but after the formation of the state he started working for the family. He promised to enhance people's income but enhanced the income of his own family," he said.

Stating that many talented people among Backward Classes (BCs) were denied a chance, he reiterated BJP's promise to make someone from BCs the chief minister. He claimed that only the BJP can deliver social justice. He assured Madigas that justice will be done to them.

PM Modi said when the Congress was in power at the Centre there was Bofors and several other scams and under KCR's rule, MLAs were taking 30 per cent commission. "If Congress resorted to corruption in the country, KCR indulged corruption in the state," he said. He alleged that after looting Telangana, KCR set his eyes on the country and went to Delhi for the loot, where he joined hands with a leader for liquor scam.

