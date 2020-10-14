Telangana, October 14: Heavy rains disrupted normal life in Hyderabad, leading to waterlogging in many parts. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of thunderstorms depression over north interior Karnataka and adjoining areas of Maharashtra and Telangana. In a video shared by ANI, a car collided with other cars after getting washed away in New Bowenpally area of Hyderabad.

The heavy downpour has created a flood-like situation in several areas of the state capital. Due to the heavy rains, Telangana government has declared holidays for two days, i.e. on October 14 and 15, for all private institutions, offices, non-essential services with work-from-home advisory, following the continuous downpour. Telangana Floods: 2-Day Holiday Announced for Private Institutions, Offices and Non-Essential Services As Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in State; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Car Collides With Other Cars After Getting Washed Away in Hyderabad

#WATCH Telangana: A car collides with other cars after getting washed away in New Bowenpally area of Hyderabad. Heavy downpour has created a flood-like situation in several areas of the state capital. pic.twitter.com/y9nfe09VIO — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

As many as 12 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

