New Delhi, December 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated A. Revanth Reddy, who on Thursday took oath as Telangana Chief Minister and assured him of all possible support to further the progress of the state and welfare of its citizens. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens."

His remarks came after Reddy on Thursday afternoon took oath as the new Telangana Chief Minister. Anumula Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana while senior leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was sworn in as his deputy. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Reddy, Vikramarka and 10 ministers at L.B. Stadium at a public event attended by thousands of people. 'Assure All Possible Support': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Congress Leader Revanth Reddy on Taking Oath as New Telangana CM

The 54-year-old took the oath as the second chief minister of India’s youngest state amid loud cheers by his supporters. Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Ten ministers, including two women, also took oath. Though Reddy was scheduled to take the oath at 1:04 p.m, the swearing-in was delayed by 15 minutes as several VIPs reaching the venue were held up in traffic jams around the stadium. Reddy arrived in the stadium with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, standing in a decorated open vehicle.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao were the other leaders who took oath as ministers. After the swearing-in, Reddy went to Sonia Gandhi and touched her feet. He introduced his wife and other family members to the top Congress leaders. New Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Fulfills First Promise, Takes Down Iron Barricades in Front of Chief Minister’s Office in Hyderabad (Watch Video)

PM Modi Congratulates Revanth Reddy on Assuming Office

Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens. @revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2023

The swearing-in was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other top Congress leaders. The Congress party wrested power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the November 30 Assembly election, bagging 64 seats in 119-member House.