Telangana: Policemen Perform Snake Dance After Consuming Liquor in Hyderabad, Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad policemen doing snake dance. (Photo Credit: Screengrab/TOI video)

Hyderabad, March 1: In a incident of misconduct, six policemen of Hyderabad Police were caught on camera performing snake dance after allegedly consuming beer at an open area. Following the video surfaced on social media on Saturday, all the six policemen of Kothur police station have been issued order for their misconduct by the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

According to a report, published in the Times of India, these six policemen were not on duty and went to attend a wedding of a constable. With the video of snake dance featured on social media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar attached them to the commissionerate. The policemen hav ebeen identified as assistant sub-inspector Balaswamy, constables Ashok Reddy, Amarnath, Chandra Mohan, Venkatesh Goud, Rama Krishna Reddy. Go Air Flight Bound to Jaipur Gets a Pigeon On-board! Flight Delayed by 30 Minutes (Watch Viral Video).

Here's the viral video posted by TOI:

Looking closely at the video, one can see that two policemen are consuming liquor and dancing, while others joined in later. As per the details, the incident took place around 10 days ago, but went viral only on Saturday. It is to be known that few days ago a similar video of Shadnagar inspector Sreedhar Kumar surfaced and he was attached to the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. CP Sajjanar has directed ACP to inquire and submit a report.