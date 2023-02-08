Mumbai, February 8: In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, a man allegedly ended his life by jumping to death from the terrace of his building in Hyderabad. Police officials said that the man took the drastic step following a heated argument with his wife.

The deceased jumped from the terrace of a three-storeyed building near Peeram Cheruvu in Narsingi. According to a report in the Times of India, the man jumped to death while his wife watched his act in disbelief. The incident took place on Sunday, February 5. However, it came to light two days later when the police registered a case. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife to Death After Argument Over Attending Wedding, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Revan Siddappa. An officer said that Revan stormed out of the house after having a fight with his wife. The officer also said that the deceased was known for allegedly picking up fights with his wife every time after he got drunk.

"Similarly on Sunday morning, he picked up a fight with his wife and moments later, screamed at the top of his voice before rushing to the terrace." the officer added. On hearing his screams, local residents tried to stop from jumping off the building, however, he did not pay heed to their advice and took the extreme step. Hyderabad Shocker: Four Harass Engineering Girl Students by Adding Them to WhatsApp Groups and Morphing Their Pictures; Arrested.

Eyewitnesses said that Siddappa allegedly jumped off the building's terrace in front of his wife. Soon, locals rushed him to a hospital nearby where he succumbed to his injuries.

