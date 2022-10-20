Mumbai, October 20: In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana's Hyderabad, a man allegedly killed his wife and later tried to pass it as a suicide case. Police officials said that the accused strangulated his wife to death with his sister's help. Later, he tried to show the alleged murder case as a case of suicide. The incident took place on Monday in Balapur.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Hasan Rizvi. Cops said that Rizvi married Umra Anjum (18) nearly a year ago. During investigation, cops found that the coupe used to fight regularly. An officer said that recently, the couple had a fight on whether they should attend Anjum's relatives wedding in Gulbarga or no. Patna Shocker: School Girl Mistakes 'Exam Chit' For 'Love Letter', Her Family Members Murder Bhojpur Boy Who Sent It.

After the argument, the couple attended the wedding and on Monday, they returned home. However, the couple one again had an argument on the same issue. In the midst of the fight, Rizvi allegedly strangulated his wife Anjum with a scarf. Cops said that his sister also helped him in the act. After Anjum died, the brother-sister duo tried to hang her body with the ceiling fan in order to pass the case as a suicide.

However, they ran out of luck when the scarf broke and the dead body fell on the ground. Following this, they took Anjum's body to Osmania General Hospital and told doctors that she ended her life. However, the doctors found the case suspicious and informed cops, who sent the body for post mortem. Gurugram Shocker: Husband Kills Wife, Stuffs Body Into Suitcase for Demanding TV and Mobile Phone, Arrested.

An autopsy was conducted which revealed that the woman was strangulated to death. The next day, the police arrested Rizvi and his sister and registered a case of murder against them.

