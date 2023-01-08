Mumbai, January 8: The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested four people for allegedly harassing students of an engineering college online by morphing their pictures. The four accused have been identified as C Laxmi Ganesh (19), M Pradeep, C Durga Prasad, and B Satish. While three accused are students, the other one is a cook.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light after the warden of the college hostel lodged a complaint. During investigation, cops learned that the accused had formed different WhatsApp groups which were later identified as Hacking Scam, Enter The Dragon, King is Back, XXX Teja Rowdy. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Friend After Brawl Over Who Would Be Cooking Dinner; Arrested in Nagpur.

A police officer said that the accused has added girl students of the engineering college to these groups without their heir consent. The officer further said that accused Ganesh gathered information about the girl students by following their different social media handles online. Post this, they started using the gathered information and contacted girls.

"By making them members of these different groups, the accused used to harass the girls by using abusive and foul language. They used to send particular locations and ask the concerned students to come there. They threatened to upload morphed pictures on social media if the students refused," DS Chauhan, Rachakonda commissioner of police said. Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Creates Ruckus With ‘Gun’ at Petrol Pump After Argument Over Online Payment; Arrested (Watch Video).

He further added, "When the students blocked the numbers, the accused used to contact from other numbers." The police traced the accused by tracking the different numbers they used and arrested them from different parts of Andhra Pradesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2023 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).