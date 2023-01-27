Hyderabad, January 27: A man killed his 28-year-old live-in partner in their Balanagar house on Wednesday over alleged infidelity. The woman died after the man identified as G Hari Krishna slit her throat with a sharp edged weapon. Police arrested the accused on Thursday.

TOI quoted a cop as saying that the deceased P Sharada, a labourer, died on her bed in her house in Ambika Colony. When her neighbours peeped inside the house after noticing the main door of the house to be not locked as she did not come out since morning. The neighbours quickly alerted the police who reached the spot and started investigation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity in Gorakhpur, Surrenders Before Cops.

Cops said that Sharada deserted her husband three years ago and came to Hyderabad with Krishna whom she met in Miryalguda in Nalgonda district. Sharada has five children. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mentally Unstable Man Kills Father in Bhadohi, Arrested.

Cops said that they were told be the neighbours that that they saw Krishna, a cab driver, leaving the house at around 11 am on Wednesday. Police arrested him from Fateh Nagar railway station and during the interrogation, Krishna confessed that he killed Sharada by slitting her throat with a knife. He killed her as he suspected her fidelity, police said.

A murder case was registered against the accused, who was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

