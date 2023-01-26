Kanpur, January 26: A shocking incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur where a man allegedly killed his wife suspecting infidelity. The accused then approached the police station and surrendered before the police after killing his wife. The accused was then taken into custody. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Murders Newlywed Wife Suspecting Infidelity, Tells Her Brother To Collect Body Via WhatsApp.

According to a report published in India Today, the accused was identified as Sharadchandra Pal, a resident of the Khurrampur area. The accused reportedly killed his wife Neelam on suspicion of an affair with a man of their son's age. The man then went to the Rajghat police station and told the police personnel that he murdered his partner. Telangana Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Husband Kills Wife With Iron Rod During Bathukamma Celebration.

On hearing this, the police immediately rushed to his home and found the woman dead inside the house. They took the body in possession and sent it for the post-mortem. The accused told the police that his wife was in an illegitimate relationship with a man who was 25 years younger than her, the report said. The couple often used to fight over this. Reportedly, the incident took place when the couple's kids were not at home. An altercation broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, he strangulated his wife to death.

