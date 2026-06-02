Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown To Affect Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa Starting June 4; Check Details

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 24-hour water suspension affecting several major localities across the city from midday on Thursday, June 4, until midday on Friday, June 5. Civic authorities are implementing the shutdown as a strategic precautionary measure to manage regional reserves effectively amid administrative concerns over a potential delay in the seasonal monsoon onset.

Affected Localities Due to Water Cut and Distribution Impact

The scheduled suspension will primarily impact residential and commercial zones that rely on infrastructure connected to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) network, specifically drawing from the Jambhul Water Treatment Plant. Thane Shocker: Suspicious of Wife, Man Kills Her by Smashing Her Head With TV Set in Kalyan Taluka; Arrested.

According to the official TMC notification, water distribution will be completely halted in the following areas:

Diva and Mumbra Wards: Total suspension across all sectors, with the specific exclusion of Mumbra’s Ward Nos. 26 and 31, which will maintain normal supply.

Total suspension across all sectors, with the specific exclusion of Mumbra’s Ward Nos. 26 and 31, which will maintain normal supply. Kalwa Ward: Partial disruptions and supply cuts across targeted sections of the locality.

Partial disruptions and supply cuts across targeted sections of the locality. Wagle Ward Committee: Complete suspension in Rupadevi Pada, Kisannagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar.

Complete suspension in Rupadevi Pada, Kisannagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar. Manpada Ward Committee: Total suspension localised to Kolshet Khalcha Gaon.

Engineering officials cautioned that following the formal restoration of the grid at 12:00 PM on June 5, consumers may experience low hydraulic pressure for an additional 24 to 48 hours while the main transmission pipelines gradually recharge to standard operating levels.

Climate Variables and Preventive Planning

The decision to execute the precautionary drawdowns stems from a high-level review meeting convened on May 14 between municipal leadership and the state Water Resources Department. Meteorological briefings during the session highlighted that prevailing El Niño conditions alongside fluctuations in the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) present a measurable risk of delaying early-season rainfall, elevating the probability of localised water scarcity. In light of these projections, the civic administration has issued an advisory urging citizens to store an adequate volume of water in advance of the Thursday deadline and to practice strict conservation measures throughout the restriction window to stabilise local reservoirs. Viral Video From Thane Shows Goat Hanging From 4th Floor of Residential Building in Mumbra, Safely Rescued.

Pre-Monsoon Infrastructure Maintenance

The 24-hour suspension closely follows a separate, localised 12-hour structural shutdown scheduled for Wednesday, June 3. The brief June 3 closure is required to facilitate mandatory pre-monsoon technical maintenance and structural repair operations managed directly under the TMC’s independent municipal water supply scheme. Engineers will utilise the 12-hour window to conduct comprehensive technical servicing at high-pressure sub-stations located within the Pise pumping station and the Temghar water purification facility.

Planned field operations include the maintenance of heavy control panels, specialised transformer oil filtration, and secondary structural updates designed to secure infrastructure stability against high-demand patterns during the summer-to-monsoon transition.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).