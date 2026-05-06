Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown Starting May 7; Check List of Affected Areas

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The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a scheduled 24-hour water supply disruption affecting several major residential and commercial hubs across the city. The shutdown is set to begin at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 7, and will conclude at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 8. The outage is required for essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades conducted by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to enhance the long-term reliability of the regional water network.

Critical Infrastructure Works at Jambhul

According to official press release No. 165 from the TMC, technical teams will carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades on Barvi Gravity Pipelines 1, 2, and 3. These works are concentrated at the High-Level Reservoir (HSR) of the Jambhul Water Treatment Plant. Mira-Bhayandar Water Cut: MBMC Announces 24-Hour Water Shutdown in Parts of Mira-Bhayandar; Check Timings and Dates.

TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut

Civic officials stated that these upgrades are vital to prevent future leakages and ensure a more stable water pressure across the distribution network.

List of Affected Areas Due to Water Cut

A total suspension of water supply will be observed in the following jurisdictions during the 24-hour window:

Diva Ward Committee: All areas under this committee.

All areas under this committee. Kalwa Ward Committee: All areas under this committee.

All areas under this committee. Mumbra Ward Committee: All areas, excluding specific pockets in Ward Nos. 26 and 31.

All areas, excluding specific pockets in Ward Nos. 26 and 31. Wagle Ward Committee: Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar.

Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar. Manpada Ward Committee: Kolshet Khalcha Gaon.

Restoration Timeline and Advisory by TMC

While the supply is expected to resume by Friday afternoon, the TMC has warned that the system may take time to stabilise. Consequently, residents might experience low water pressure for 24 to 48 hours following the restoration. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 10% Water Cut Starting May 15 Due to El Niño Concerns.

The civic body has issued an advisory urging citizens to:

Store adequate water before the Thursday noon deadline to cover the 24-hour gap.

Exercise economy in usage during the shutdown and the subsequent 48-hour stabilisation period.

This maintenance comes amidst broader water management strategies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as authorities prepare for potentially late monsoon conditions influenced by El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) patterns.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of TMC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).