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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a citywide 10 per cent water cut effective from May 15. Wonder why? The decision follows a forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting below-normal monsoon rainfall this year due to the prevailing El Niño weather pattern. Civic officials stated that the measure is a precautionary step to ensure that existing water reserves last until the monsoon arrives and replenishes the city's primary reservoirs.

Current Reservoir Levels and Projections

Speaking after a high-level pre-monsoon review meeting on Tuesday, April 28, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide confirmed that the current water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai stands at 28.35 per cent. At the current rate of consumption, this supply is only expected to last until July 6. Mumbai Monsoon 2026: BMC To Deploy 547 Smart IoT Pumps To Track Flooding in Real-Time; Ashwini Bhide Says 406 Flood-Prone Spots Addressed.

"The civic body decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut from May 15 amid uncertainty over rains this year, with forecasts indicating below-normal monsoon due to the El Niño phenomenon," Bhide told reporters.

Strategic Use of Reserve Stocks

To mitigate the risk of a severe shortage, the BMC has developed a plan to tap into reserve water stocks. The civic body intends to reserve 123 million cubic metres from the Bhatsa Dam and 90 million cubic metres from the Upper Vaitarna reservoir. The implementation of these reserves is subject to approval from the Maharashtra state government. Bhide further explained that if the state government permits withdrawal of the reserve stock and the proposed 10 per cent water cut is implemented, the available stock could last till August 17. MSRDC Warns Motorists Against Stopping for Selfies and Reels on Mumbai-Pune Missing Link.

Ongoing Maintenance and Infrastructure Impacts

The announcement of the long-term water cut comes as several parts of Mumbai are already navigating immediate supply disruptions. On May 5 and May 6, the BMC initiated a separate 30-hour shutdown in various wards to facilitate critical infrastructure work, specifically the commissioning of a new water tunnel from Amar Mahal. Residents in affected areas, including parts of Chembur, Matunga, and Parel, have been advised to store water in advance and use it judiciously during both the immediate maintenance window and the upcoming month-long 10 per cent reduction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).