Mira-Bhayandar Water Cut: MBMC Announces 24-Hour Water Shutdown in Parts of Mira-Bhayandar; Check Timings and Dates

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The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has announced a planned 24-hour suspension of water supply from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), effective Thursday, May 7. The disruption is part of a series of precautionary measures designed to manage water reserves ahead of a projected delay in the monsoon season. The shutdown will affect parts of the city from 12:00 PM on Thursday until 12:00 PM on Friday, May 8.

Affected Areas Due to Water Cut and Supply Sources

According to the MBMC's Water Supply and Sewerage Department, the suspension will halt flow from the Barvi Water Treatment Plant located at Jambhul. While the MIDC supply remains offline, water provided through the STEM Authority will continue as scheduled. ‘Zombie Drug’ Scare in Mira-Bhayandar Near Mumbai After Viral Video Show Youth in Disoriented State.

Civic officials have cautioned that although the STEM supply remains active, residents should expect low water pressure and potential delivery delays until the MIDC system is fully restored on Friday afternoon.

Preventive Measures for Monsoon Delays

The decision to implement the cut follows a high-level meeting between the MBMC and the Water Resources Department held on April 23. Experts have expressed concerns that El Niño conditions and a fluctuating Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) could lead to a late arrival of the 2026 monsoon. By introducing periodic shutdowns now, the corporation aims to preserve existing reservoir levels and prevent more severe water scarcity in the coming months. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 10% Water Cut Starting May 15 Due to El Niño Concerns.

Current Supply Data and Appeals

Data released by the MBMC indicates that as of May 5, the city received approximately 199.38 million litres per day (MLD). This supply was divided between the MIDC (117.06 MLD) and the STEM Authority (82.33 MLD). The civic administration has appealed to the public to use water judiciously during the temporary disruption and to store sufficient quantities in advance. Residents are encouraged to cooperate with the administration as they navigate these precautionary infrastructure adjustments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).