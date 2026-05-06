Mira-Bhayandar Water Cut: MBMC Announces 24-Hour Water Shutdown in Parts of Mira-Bhayandar; Check Timings and Dates
MBMC has announced a 24-hour water cut from May 7 to May 8, affecting Mira-Bhayandar. The MIDC supply from the Barvi plant will be suspended to conserve reserves due to a predicted monsoon delay caused by El Niño. While STEM water continues, residents should expect low pressure and are urged to use water judiciously.
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The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has announced a planned 24-hour suspension of water supply from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), effective Thursday, May 7. The disruption is part of a series of precautionary measures designed to manage water reserves ahead of a projected delay in the monsoon season. The shutdown will affect parts of the city from 12:00 PM on Thursday until 12:00 PM on Friday, May 8.
Affected Areas Due to Water Cut and Supply Sources
According to the MBMC's Water Supply and Sewerage Department, the suspension will halt flow from the Barvi Water Treatment Plant located at Jambhul. While the MIDC supply remains offline, water provided through the STEM Authority will continue as scheduled. ‘Zombie Drug’ Scare in Mira-Bhayandar Near Mumbai After Viral Video Show Youth in Disoriented State.
Civic officials have cautioned that although the STEM supply remains active, residents should expect low water pressure and potential delivery delays until the MIDC system is fully restored on Friday afternoon.
Preventive Measures for Monsoon Delays
The decision to implement the cut follows a high-level meeting between the MBMC and the Water Resources Department held on April 23. Experts have expressed concerns that El Niño conditions and a fluctuating Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) could lead to a late arrival of the 2026 monsoon. By introducing periodic shutdowns now, the corporation aims to preserve existing reservoir levels and prevent more severe water scarcity in the coming months. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 10% Water Cut Starting May 15 Due to El Niño Concerns.
Current Supply Data and Appeals
Data released by the MBMC indicates that as of May 5, the city received approximately 199.38 million litres per day (MLD). This supply was divided between the MIDC (117.06 MLD) and the STEM Authority (82.33 MLD). The civic administration has appealed to the public to use water judiciously during the temporary disruption and to store sufficient quantities in advance. Residents are encouraged to cooperate with the administration as they navigate these precautionary infrastructure adjustments.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).