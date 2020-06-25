New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his tributes to the people who suffered during the emergency imposed in India by then Congress government on June 25, 1975. PM Modi said that country will never forget the sacrifice of people who fought for the protection of India's democracy.

Paying his tribute, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Emergency was imposed on the country exactly 45 years ago. At the time, people who fought for the protection of India's democracy, suffered torture, I salute them all! Their struggle and sacrifice will never be forgotten by the country." 1975 Emergency Explained: Recalling What, Why and How of Indian Democracy's 'Darkest Phase' on Its 45th Anniversary.

Here's what PM Modi wrote in Hindi:

आज से ठीक 45 वर्ष पहले देश पर आपातकाल थोपा गया था। उस समय भारत के लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए जिन लोगों ने संघर्ष किया, यातनाएं झेलीं, उन सबको मेरा शत-शत नमन! उनका त्याग और बलिदान देश कभी नहीं भूल पाएगा। pic.twitter.com/jlQVJQVrsX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recalled the imposition of emergency. He said, "Today we recall the draconian day of 25 June 1975, when the then Congress Govt led by PM Indira Gandhi imposed emergency to save her PM chair as her election to Lok Sabha from Raebareli was set aside by Allahabad HC on ground of malpractices."

It is to be known that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency on June 25, 1975. The order was issued by then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution. It was in effect from 25 June 1975 until its withdrawal on 21 March 1977.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).