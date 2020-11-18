Jessika Gotti is the rising talent in the modeling industry, and with it, her followers on social media are also rising rapidly. She used to update her Instagram account regularly, which provides comfort to her followers. Jessika lives in Miami but was birthed in Bayonne NJ. She is unique because of her sexy, playful look and real-time response to their loved-ones. Moreover, her spontaneity and struggle to become the hottest model results in her popularity. At the same time, many fans of her created over 50 fake pages with the name of Jessika Gotti.

Now it becomes difficult for Jessika's new lovers to get her page that belongs to her control. Thus, there are over fifty pages with the same name and nearly the same hashtags describing Jessika. The fake pages use her pictures, videos, and all the recent posts she shares on her real account. More interestingly, they do in real-time that makes it ambiguous to decide which one is her entire real account. She usually takes 50 pictures every day for her single post and then chooses to upload one of the bests of them.

Over 50 Fake Accounts Lead to Ambiguity

She shows attachment and sincerity with her work, resulting in many fans on different social media platforms. Not only on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, you can also find her on Snapchat and get updates about her recent activities. When we researched data on platforms for her name, the channels and pages that popped up are staggering. But in this case, Jessika's fake account number rose to fifty, which should alarm the platform to verify Jessika Gotti Instagram account @jessikagottem but instead they labeled it as a fan account. Consequently, she received a strike that was a notice about her multiple accounts showing the same content at the same time. Moreover, it also causes trouble to her real followers to get her original account.

People who want to stay updated and connected with Jessika Gotti are complaining about her fake accounts. When you search Jessika Gotti on Instagram fifty pages are showing similar results. Moreover, every page getting a higher number of followers and getting attention from Jessika's fan.

For this reason, Instagram should verify Jessika Gotti original account https://instagram.com/jessikagottem which specifies her public figure account. After getting verified, Instagram accounts receive a badge in blue color that helps the visitors identify the right account. You can see that blue seal with a checkmark in front of the user's name to confirm its verification.

Verified Instagram Account of Jessika Gotti

After verification of the original account of Jessika Gotti, a blue check will appear next to her name. It will eradicate other accounts and supports to find a real account of her in no-time. A verified account's benefit is that it appears in searches, on the embedded posts, special privileges to the user's profile. It will help Jessika's fans to differentiate her Instagram and a fan account for her specifically. Besides, Instagram gives protocol and make that account more noticeable than others by giving it a verification badge. The platform only verifies those accounts which are of public interest. It will make the real account safer and attract fans towards the right page to get verification. Jessika's account is also adhered to the terms and conditions of Instagram to verify her original account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).