Kolkata, July 4: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took a swipe at the central government while informing about her government's work to tackle COVID19 and the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. Ms Banerjee said that the state's unemployment rate for June which stands at 6.5 per cent, which is almost half than the national average.

Comparing the state's unemployment rate for June 2020, with the national average, and states like Uttar Presedh and Haryana, she said, "We've implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19&the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. Proof lies in state's unemployment rate for the month of June which stands at 6.5%, far better than that of India at 11%, UP at 9.6% & Haryana at 33.6%, as per CMIE." Lockdown Extended in West Bengal Till June 30, Announces CM Mamata Banerjee.

Here's what CM Banerjee wrote on Twitter:

We've implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19 & the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's Unemployment Rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5%, far better than that of India at 11%, UP at 9.6% & Haryana at 33.6%, as per CMIE. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 4, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shared India's unemployment rate for June 2020, which fell from 23.5 per cent in May to 11 per cent in June. CMIE stated that the drastic change came after economic activities resumed as the government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, West Bengal government had sought Centre to transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in the unorganised sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this. The state Chief Minister had said that people have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the ongoing pandemic and a portion of PM-CARES Fund could be used to help people in need.

