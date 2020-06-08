Lockdown Extended in West Bengal Till June 30, Announces CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, June 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 30. This development comes at a time when the Centre has issued Unlock 1 guidelines to restart economic activities. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States/UTs of India.

This step has been taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The Chief Minister also said that the relative of deceased COVID-19 positive patients in the state can see the final rites. "The dead body should be kept at a suitable place for 30 minutes during which the family members shall be allowed to pay their last respects," a state government notification said on Saturday. Mizoram Imposes 'Total Lockdown' For Two Weeks Amid Centre's Unlock 1 Directive, Cites Jump in COVID-19 Cases.

ANI Tweet:

We have decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/LHl8tFxSmu — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal has so far reported 8,187 COVID-19 cases. Of the total, 4,488 are active while 3,303 individuals have recovered. Till now, 396 people have also died due to the infection.

Mizoram government also announced a similar directive earlier today after a consultative meeting was chared by CM Zoramthanga. Mizoram has decided to impose two-week complete lockdown starting from June 9 amid rising COVID-19 cases.