New Delhi, July 31: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday annulled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to allow reopening of hotels and weekly markets from August 1. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government, while releasing the "Unlock 3" guidelines earlier this week, announced the two major relaxations.

The L-G, who constitutionally heads the government of National Capital Territory, overruled the Chief Minister's decision to allow relaxation for hotels and weekly markets. Baijal red-flagged the easing of curbs for both the cases as they may lead to transmission of COVID-19. Baijal Reverses Arvind Kejriwal's Order to Test Only Symptomatic Patients for COVID-19.

With the L-G annulling the Chief Minister's decision, hotels and other units of hospitality sector will remain closed in the national capital till further orders. The weekly markets, shut since the outbreak of virus earlier this year, would also not reconvene next month.

L-G Cancels CM's Decision

#Breaking LG, Delhi, Anil Baijal @LtGovDelhi overrules 2 critical decisions of CM @ArvindKejriwal in #Unlock3 (1) Of allowing hotels n hospitality sector to resume services, (2) of allowing weekly markets to reopen on experimental basis. Hotels, weekly markets to remain shut — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) July 31, 2020

Kejriwal and Baijal were at loggerheads in the past month as well, when the Chief Minister decided to not to conduct tests of asymptomatic cases and allow home quarantine of mildly symptomatic patients.

While the L-G succeeded in thwarting Kejriwal's strategy to purportedly deviate from the ICMR's guidelines on COVID-19 testing, the CM eventually had his way on the decision to allow home isolation instead of institutional quarantine for mildly symptomatic cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).