Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Reverses Arvind Kejriwal's Order to Test Only Symptomatic Patients for COVID-19, Says Asymptomatic Also to be Tested

New Delhi, June 8: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reversed the decision announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to test only symptomatic COVID-19 patients. Kejriwal, in a webcast a day earlier, said only those patients showing symptoms akin to coronavirus would be tested from now onwards, for the contagious disease. Delhi Hospitals Can't Deny Treatment to Residents of Other States: L-G Overrules CM Kejriwal.

Baijal, in an order issued on Monday, reversed Kejriwal's decision. The L-G said the government of national capital territory will adhere to the guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The top medical body has recommended testing of both symptomatic as well asymptomatic patients.

The LG, in his order, directed the authorities and departments concerned of NCT of Delhi, to ensure that ICMR strategy for COVID-19 testing in India issued on 18th May is strictly observed in NCT of Delhi without any deviation.

Directorate General of Health Services, GNCTD had issued an order dated on 2 June, wherein the requirement of testing asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case was changed from one prescribed by ICMR.

Kejriwal, in his video-message to people of Delhi on Sunday, said the asymptomatic can recover and do not require to burden the health infrastructure.

“The priority is to save the lives of serious patients. Those with mild symptoms or asymptomatic can recover. If all asymptomatic patients will start going to the labs for tests, then the system will collapse. Asymptomatic people should not insist on getting tested," he said.