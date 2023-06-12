In a shocking Linkedin Post, Khalid Parvez shared that he resigned from Apple after working at the tech giant for 11 years. However, the reason was not a better job opportunity. Instead, Khalid cites mental harassment, abusive language, possible business misconduct, Islamophobic comments, and managerial errors. He explained that when he raised a grievance with HR, he was asked to “trust the system” and was assured of a proper investigation. However, it resulted in just denial, insensitivity, and counter-accusations. Even his mental health and family issues were ridiculed. Read the full statement below. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Hails Elon Musk for Making Twitter ‘A Lot Leaner’ Which Is Good for Industry Overall.

Khalid Parvez’s Post On Resigning From His Dream Job At Apple:

