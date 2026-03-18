Popular automotive YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely known as The UK07 Rider, has released his first public statement after being hospitalised following a reported suicide attempt. The content creator, who rose to national prominence after his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 17, took to social media to address his followers and provide an update on his mental health. YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's Condition Serious Again, UK07 Rider Diagnosed With Severe Pneumonia; Manager Asks for Prayers (See Post).

The news of his hospitalisation broke earlier this week, sparking widespread concern across the Indian YouTube community and among his millions of "Brosena" fans.

Anurag Dobhal Breaks Silence After Suicide Attempt

In a transparent and emotional post shared on his Instagram account, Dobhal confirmed the reports regarding his health and expressed the gravity of the situation. Sharing a message directly from his hospital bed, the creator acknowledged that he had reached a point of no return and credited his survival to a miracle.

"Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sbb ek miracle se kum nahi hai," Dobhal shared. "Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne."

The statement marked a stark departure from his usual high-energy vlogging style. He confirmed that while the situation was critical, he has been moved out of intensive care.

"Bht saarey log pareshan hai mere liye. I am out from icu and safe for now. Shukriya jo log sath hai aur jin logo ne mere liye pray kiya hai shyd ye app logo ki prayers thi jiske karan ye janam mila hai. Baaki bhagwaan bharosey chord diya hai sbb."

Anurag Dobhal Breaks Silence After Suicide Attempt, Shares Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Navigating Life After Reality Television

Dobhal’s recent struggles appear to be linked to intense public scrutiny and personal challenges following his appearance on Bigg Boss 17. While the show expanded his reach, he has been vocal about the mental toll of the experience and the subsequent online trolling he faced.

The creator’s mention of feeling like an "orphan" (Anaath) in his post suggests a deep sense of isolation despite his massive digital following. His statement highlights the psychological pressure that often accompanies sudden national fame and the "cancel culture" prevalent on social media platforms.

Community Reactions

The announcement has triggered a wave of support from fellow influencers and fans alike. Many in the creator community are calling for more robust mental health awareness and support systems for those in the public eye. UK07 Rider Aka Anurag Dobhal out of ICU; YouTuber’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Says ‘Not Everything You See on Social Media Is True’ (View Posts).

While Dobhal’s physical condition is reportedly stabilising, he indicated a sense of uncertainty regarding his future in content creation. For now, his focus remains entirely on recovery and processing the events that led to his hospitalisation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Anurag Dobhal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).