UPSRTC to Charge Rs 10,000 for Cab Service to Noida and Ghaziabad From Delhi Airport, Rs 1,000 for Bus Rides

Private taxi | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 14: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will levy a minimum charge of Rs 10,000 for cab service to Noida and Ghaziabad from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi. The exorbitantly high rate has been fixed for all rides of upto 250 km radius from the Delhi airport. Migrant Workers Leave Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh in Taxis, Auto Rickshaws Amid Lockdown.

The same distance between Delhi-Noida drew a fare of Rs 800 under normal circumstances, said KK Jain, General Secretary of Federation of Noida RWA. He appealed the government to revise the taxi fare structure as it would detrimentally affect those stranded Indians who have already paid a high amount for the flight ticket to return back under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Anurag Yadav, assistant regional manager, UPSRTC, told HT that the fare structure for the taxis were fixed by the headquarters. One of the factors behind the high cost could be aimed at compensating the free bus service provided to stranded migrants in Delhi-NCR who returned to their natives villages in UP last month.

The Rs 10,000 charge would be levied on booking the Sedan cab. For SUVs, the charge will begin from Rs 12,000. For every additional kilometre beyond 250 km, a charge of Rs 40 and Rs 50 would be levied on those booking the Sedan and SUV taxis, respectively. The norms also stated that only two persons would be allowed to sit in the cab apart from the driver.

The letter issued by Raj Shekhar, the managing director of UPSRTC, stated that the bus service for Ghaziabad, Noida and other locations falling within 100-km radius of the starting point in Delhi would be charged at Rs 1,000 per person (non-AC) and Rs 1,320 (AC).

The letter was issued on May 9, TOI reported, adding that the commutation services would come into effect after the 14-day institutional quarantine of abroad returnees is completed and they are allowed to return home. "This facility can only be availed by those with health certificates from the Delhi government, verifying that they don't have symptoms of COVID-19," the UPSRTC chief was quoted as saying.