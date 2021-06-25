Bhadohi, June 25: A 42-year-old man has been arrested for raping a four-year-old tribal girl in a village in Bhadohi district, police said on Friday.

According to reports, the victim's family was sleeping under the shed of a house when the accused picked up the girl and took her to an agriculture field where he raped her. Uttar Pradesh Rape Case: Cop Yashwant Rathore Held for Raping Married Woman Complainant.

Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said, "The family found the girl in an unconscious state from the field on Thursday."

A case under various sections of law has been lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father.

The girl will be sent for a medical examination on Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2021 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).