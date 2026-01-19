Gonda, January 19: The Autonomous State Medical College in Gonda is facing intense scrutiny following the emergence of viral videos documenting severe hygiene lapses within its wards. The footage, which shows stray dogs sleeping on patient beds and rats scurrying across medical equipment, has raised urgent questions regarding patient safety and hospital administration. The visual evidence of animals roaming freely inside the government-run facility has prompted a swift response from district authorities, who have called for an immediate investigation into the "medical apathy" displayed at the institution.

Stray Dogs Occupy Patient Beds

The most recent footage to cause public alarm shows stray dogs resting comfortably on hospital beds intended for patients. The video suggests a significant breach in security and floor management, as the animals managed to enter the clinical areas and occupy sterilized bedding without intervention from staff. Local residents and patient families expressed outrage, noting that the presence of stray animals in a high-stakes medical environment poses a direct threat of zoonotic infections and physical harm to vulnerable patients. Bijnor: Viral Video of Stray Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in UP Sparks 'Miracle' Claims As Devotees Rush To Seek Blessings of 'Dog Maharaj'.

Rodent Infestation in Clinical Areas

Adding to the controversy, earlier footage captured an infestation of rats within the hospital’s orthopedic ward. The video shows over a dozen rodents climbing over oxygen pipelines and scavenging for food on bedside tables. One clip highlights a rat attempting to gnaw through food packets kept near a patient’s pillow. Witnesses reported that the rodents appeared emboldened, frequently scurrying near medical supplies and patient monitors, creating a highly unsanitary environment for post-operative recovery.

Administrative Action and Infrastructure Challenges

In the wake of the social media backlash, Gonda District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan conducted a review of the facility and issued a stern warning to the Medical College Principal, Professor Dhananjay Shrikant Kotasthane. Medical Superintendent Dr. S.N. Singh addressed the situation by citing the hospital’s aging infrastructure and the habits of visitors. According to the administration, the disposal of leftover food by patient attendants has attracted pests. In response, the hospital has launched the following measures:

A comprehensive pest control drive using glue pads and chemical treatments. Increased security patrols at entry points to keep stray animals out. New "one-patient, one-attendant" rules to minimize overcrowding and food waste. Dog Attack in Telangana: 3-Year-Old Boy Playing on Road Surrounded, Attacked by Stray Dogs In Sangareddy; Locals Raise Safety Concerns (Watch Video).



Stray Dogs Sleeping on Beds Inside Hospital Ward

ये यूपी के गोंडा का मेडिकल कॉलेज है. • कुछ दिनों पहले यहां मरीजों के वॉर्ड में चूहे घूम रहे थे • अब यहां मरीजों के वॉर्ड में कुत्ते आराम फरमा रहे हैं क्या BJP के नेता-मंत्री इस अस्पताल में अपना या अपने परिवार का इलाज कराएंगे? pic.twitter.com/LoKA9dtsmR — INC TV (@INC_Television) January 19, 2026

Rats Roam Freely in Gonda Medical College Ortho Ward

📍UP | Rats roam freely in Gonda medical college ortho ward, viral video sparks political backlash over hospital hygiene and patient safety. pic.twitter.com/pUfR53IQ3x — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) January 14, 202

Context of Healthcare Standards

The incident has reignited a broader debate regarding the quality of healthcare in Uttar Pradesh's state-run hospitals. While the government has invested in expanding medical colleges, critics argue that maintenance and sanitation protocols have not kept pace with the increase in patient volume. The Gonda district administration has stated that they will continue to monitor the facility closely to ensure these hygiene breaches are not repeated and that the hospital environment remains fit for clinical care.

