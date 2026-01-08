Sangareddy, January 8: A three-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a pack of more than a dozen stray dogs in Daultabad village on Wednesday. The unprovoked incident, which occurred in the Hathnoor mandal of Sangareddy district, was captured on local CCTV cameras and has sparked significant concern among residents regarding public safety and animal control.

The victim, identified as Aboobaker, the son of Mohammed Fareed, was playing on a road near his home when the attack began. CCTV footage of the encounter shows the child walking along the street before a group of dogs, resting in the shade of a nearby building, suddenly charged at him. Within seconds, the lone child was surrounded by over twelve dogs. The animals inflicted multiple severe bite wounds before bystanders could intervene. Hyderabad Dog Attack: 3-Year-Old Girl Gets 18 Stitches on Face After Stray Dogs Maul Her in Telangana, Residents Protest Civic Inaction.

The situation was de-escalated when a local woman heard the child's cries and rushed to the scene to drive the pack away. Family members and other residents arrived shortly after to assist in the rescue and chase the remaining animals from the area. Aboobaker was immediately transported to the Sangareddy Government Hospital. Medical officials have described his condition as serious but stable as he continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The incident has triggered a wave of panic and frustration among the inhabitants of Daultabad. Following the circulation of the attack footage on social media, community members have called for urgent intervention from local authorities. Residents are demanding that the municipal administration implement stricter measures to manage the stray dog population, citing the safety of pedestrians and young children as a primary concern. Dog Attack in Alabama: 9-Year-Old Student, Teacher Hospitalised After 2 Dogs Attacked Them Outside New Orleans School in US.

A shocking incident of a stray dog attack was reported from #Daultabad in #Hatnoor Mandal, #SangareddyDistrict. A young boy who was playing on the road was suddenly surrounded and attacked by a group of #StrayDogs. The dogs reportedly bit the child multiple times, causing… pic.twitter.com/XVC1yVTKRx — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) January 8, 2026

This attack is the latest in a series of similar incidents reported across the region, highlighting an ongoing struggle between urban expansion and stray animal management. While local governments often have sterilization and vaccination programs in place, residents argue that these measures have not been sufficient to curb the frequency of aggressive encounters in residential neighborhoods. Local officials have yet to issue a formal statement regarding specific new measures for the Hathnoor mandal following Wednesday's attack.

