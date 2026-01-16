Lucknow, January 16: A rural temple in the Nagina tehsil of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh has become the centre of intense local fascination and digital debate this week after a stray dog was filmed continuously circling an idol of Lord Hanuman. The incident, which occurred at an ancient temple in Nandpur village, has drawn large crowds of devotees who are viewing the animal's behaviour as a "divine miracle" or a spiritual incarnation. However, even as offerings are made to the canine, animal welfare experts and veterinarians are sounding an alarm, suggesting the repetitive motion may be a symptom of a severe neurological distress rather than a mystical event.

Devotion and 'Parikrama' Claims After Video of Stray Dog Surfaces

The phenomenon began earlier this week when locals noticed a stray dog performing what appeared to be parikrama - the ritual of circumambulation - around the Hanuman deity. Witnesses claim the dog continued the circular path for over 36 to 48 hours, pausing only briefly for rest. Monkey Menace in Bijnor: Farmers Don Bear Costumes To Drive Away Monkeys, Protect Crops in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Viral Video Shows Stray Dog Circling a Hanuman Idol in Bijnor

Now, devotees have started treating the dog as some spiritual incarnation with a priest sitting next to him inside the temple. The stray is now resting on a comfy mattress with devotees making a beeline to touch his feet. https://t.co/b6bSSFFtvP pic.twitter.com/xmZgSSvKkS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 16, 2026

As videos of the act went viral on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and WhatsApp, residents from neighbouring villages flocked to the Nandpur temple. Many devotees have begun offering prasad (sacred food) and money to the dog, with some hailing it as a manifestation of Bhairava, a deity often associated with canines in Hindu mythology. Reports from the ground indicate that the dog has largely refused to eat, further fueling local beliefs in its "spiritual" state.

Experts Warn of Medical Distress

While the local community celebrates the event, the scientific community has offered a more sombre explanation. Veterinary experts who reviewed the viral footage suggest the dog is likely suffering from vestibular disease or a neurological disorder that affects balance and orientation.

Compulsive Circling: Vets point out that "circling" is a classic clinical sign of brain inflammation or inner ear infections in animals.

Public Safety Risk: Some experts have raised the possibility of rabies, a zoonotic disease that can cause disorientation and repetitive behaviours. They have cautioned the public, especially children, to maintain a safe distance and avoid touching the animal.

Canine Distemper: Another potential cause identified is the "hardpad" stage of canine distemper, which can lead to involuntary motor movements. Crocodile in Bijnor: Locals Seen Following, Kicking Huge Croc That Strayed in UP Village; Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows People Thronging the Temple To Offer Food and Drinks to the Stray Dog

#बिजनौर में 4 दिन देवी-देवताओं की परिक्रमा करने वाले "कुत्ता महाराज" अब पूज्यनीय है. वह थककर बैठ चुके है. भक्तगण उन्हें खाने-पीने की चीजें अर्पित कर रहे है और उन्हें हाथ जोड़कर प्रणाम करते है. मंदिर के बाहर मेले जैसा उत्सव है इस कुत्ते ने धर्म की नब्ज पकड़ी है pic.twitter.com/iHwvcXz9dx — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) January 16, 2026

Animal Reverence in Uttar Pradesh

The reaction to the stray dog incident in Nandpur is rooted in a long-standing cultural tradition of animal reverence in India. Uttar Pradesh is home to several "dog temples", such as the one in Bulandshahr’s Sikandrabad, where a dog is worshipped for its legendary loyalty to a local saint. This cultural backdrop often leads to unusual animal behaviours being interpreted through a spiritual lens before medical causes are considered.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).