Hamirpur, April 19: In a bizarre sequence of events, a young bride slapped her groom not once, but twice, when he garlanded her on stage. A video of the incident which has gone viral on the social media shows the groom, Ravikant Ahirwar, garlanding his bride, Reena, even as guests and relatives cheer them on.

Suddenly, the bride slaps the groom twice and stomps off the state, leaving the groom and the guests stunned. Sources said that the bride was put off by the fact that the groom was visibly drunk and she refused to marry an 'alcoholic'. Furious Groom Violently Slaps Bride During Varmala Ceremony Over A Small Issue, Watch Viral Video.

Watch: Bride Slaps Groom

Bride slaps groom twice, storms off stage in UttarPradesh's Hamirpur pic.twitter.com/ux8EHXCatl — शुद्ध गरीब 🏹 (@ShuddhGarib) April 19, 2022

As the incident left everyone stunned into silence, families of the bride and groom intervened and convinced the bride after which she finally agreed to marry the man she had slapped in full public view.

