Aligarh, March 9: A four-year-old girl was trampled by a stray bull at Dhanipur Mandi in the Thana Gandhi Park area of Aligarh. The seriously injured girl is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical. Uttar Pradesh: Man Crushed Under Rear Wheels of Truck While Trying to Cross Road in Bijnor, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The video of the incident has gone VIRAL on social media, in which a bull could be seen trampling the child. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Two Women Crushed to Death by Speeding Truck in Seoni (Disturbing Video).

Minor Girl Trampled by Stray Bull in Aligarh:

In UP's Aligarh, a stray bull hit a toddler and crushed it. The toddler is in hospital. Stray cattle menace continues pose serious threat to people. pic.twitter.com/GGUk9FgVUg — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) March 9, 2023

According to a police spokesman, a municipal team has reached the spot and efforts are on to capture the stray bull.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2023 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).